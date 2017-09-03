Robbie Williams: Porn saved my marriage

Robbie Williams thinks porn has "helped [his] relationship" with Ayda Field.

The 'Love My Life' hitmaker has been married to the 38-year-old actress - with whom he has two children, Teddy, four, and Charlie, two - since 2010, and because of his lothario past, has said he often watches the adult entertainment in order to make sure he doesn't "f**k [his] relationship up".

Speaking about whether or not he is addicted to porn, he said: "I think porn's helped our relationship. I don't think I'm addicted to porn, but I do think it's been a necessary tool to help me not f**k my relationship up."

But despite using porn to keep himself from "straying outside of [his] marriage", the 43-year-old singer still thinks he should get a "medal" for staying faithful to his spouse, because he is "subjected" to "adoration" at his live shows.

He added: "But you don't get a medal or an award [for being faithful], and I should, because I am subjected to more than my fair share of adoration. I go out and look at a stadium full of people who are incredibly fond of me and quite a few of them are incredibly good-looking. I should get some sort of f***ing award for not f***ing. A quadruple-platinum disc."

The 'Angels' singer treats sex like any other addiction, and says he chooses not to be in the presence of women because he doesn't "trust" himself.

Speaking to the Sunday Times newspaper, he said: "If I stay in a pub too long, I'm going to have a drink. If I go to a barbershop long enough, I'm going to have a haircut. So do I trust myself to not drink? Do I trust myself if there was a pile of coke out there? I'd snort it at some point. So no, I don't trust myself. But history has taught me I'm quite good at not doing it. And so it is with women. When I'm not on tour it's a lot easier."