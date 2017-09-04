Blanket Jackson to follow in Michael's footsteps?

Michael Jackson's son Blanket has a "good possibility" of becoming a pop star.

The 15-year-old son of the late pop icon has already demonstrated the skills and dedication needed to succeed as a music star, according to his uncle Tito.

He said: "Blanket has a good possibility of being a musician,â€‰ he would be tremendous because he's a very committed child."

In recent months, Blanket has been outshone by his elder sister Paris, who has emerged as one of the most sought-after models in the world.

The 19-year-old star attracted headlines last month when she spoke out about the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville at the MTV Video Music Awards, describing the participants as "jerks".

And Tito believes Michael would be immensely proud of her daughter's attitude towards the issue.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Tito explained: "She is starting to understand what life is about and has an opportunity to make a difference - something my brother would be very proud of."

Meanwhile, Tito recently revealed Michael - who was also father to son Prince, now 20 - continues to act as a source of inspiration for the entire Jackson family.

The singer passed away in June 2009, but Tito explained that he remains in their thoughts and the family continue to miss the "special" entertainer.

He told BANG Showbiz: "Michael is very very much missed and the family completely miss him. It is just a special day. Every day is a special day for us. Michael is a person you'll never forget."