Geri Horner receives acting advice from Kit Harington

Geri Horner received acting lessons from 'Game of Thrones' hunk Kit Harington at the weekend.

The former Spice Girls singer met the 30-year-old actor - who has starred as Jon Snow in the hit HBO series since the very beginning - while they both attended the Italian Grand Prix, in Monza.

In the HBO show, the phrase "You know nothing Jon Snow" has become synonymous with Kit's character after it was uttered on numerous occasions by his wildling girlfriend Ygritte, who was played by his real-life partner Rose Leslie.

And at the Grand Prix, Geri, who was born in Watford, Herts, South England, took to Instagram to record herself saying the iconic line to the star but was unable to perfect the northern accent.

She captioned the video: "#youknownothingjonsnow #gameofthrones #kitharrington #monza (sic)"

Kit stepped in to give the 45-year-old star some advice and repeated the sentence a number of times to help the singer perfect the phrase.

Although Geri managed to imitate Ygritte perfectly one time, Kit smirked as the singer quickly fell back into her natural accent.

The hunky actor has previously admitted he finds the phrase very confusing and has no idea how to respond when fans shout it out to him in the street.

He said: "I'm just like, You're right, I don't. I don't know what that means. I still don't know what that means. It's completely confusing to both him and me because it just doesn't make any sense. So I haven't really formulated any... I just go, 'Yeah thanks. Great.' "

Meanwhile, Rose previously insisted she'd never use the famous phrase if she and Kit had an argument.