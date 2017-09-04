Sophie Turner adopts another husky pup

Sophie Turner has adopted another husky puppy.

The 21-year-old actress - who stars as Sansa Stark in the hit HBO show 'Game of Thrones' - posted pictures of the tiny Siberian Husky puppy onto her Instagram account over the weekend, and suggested she's sharing the pooch with her boyfriend Joe Jonas as she also tagged him into the photos.

She wrote: "Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat. (sic)."

The same picture - which shows the Siberian Husky puppy chewing on a stick - was posted on the dog's own account on the picture sharing app.

The picture was captioned: "It's not the size of the wand (stick), it's the magic within. (sic)"

Another picture showed the adorable puppy on a blue leach and standing in front of a small plane and the caption reads: "Wat up f**kers."

Another picture was also posted of the new puppy on its Instagram account being cuddled by Joe's DNCE bandmates Jack Lawless and JinJoo Lee.

The new puppy is not the first pet that Sophie has after she previously adopted her on-screen character's direwolf, Lady.

The pooch - another Husky named Zunni - appeared on the first series of the show but was tragically killed after being wrongly murdered for an attack on the evil Joffrey.

In 2013, the actress said: "Growing up I always wanted a dog, but my parents never wanted one. We kind of fell in love with my character's direwolf, Lady, on set.