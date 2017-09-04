Cheryl Tweedy congratulates Prince William

Cheryl Tweedy has sent congratulations to Prince William and Duchess Catherine after it was revealed they are expecting their third child.

The 33-year-old singer - who has five-month-old son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne - was delighted to learn the royal couple will welcome a sibling for Prince George, four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte into the world next year.

She tweeted: "Awww congratulations to Will and Kate on their baby news !! 3rd royal baba on its way (sic)"

'Good Morning Britain' presenter Susanna Reid was also thrilled by the news.