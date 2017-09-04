Lil Wayne is "doing fine" after being hospitalised after suffering multiple seizures over the weekend.

The 'Sucker For Pain' star had to pull out of a planned performance in Las Vegas over the weekend after he was found unconscious in his hotel room in Chicago but now his daughter Reginae Carter has taken to social media to insist he is doing much better.

She tweeted: "My dad is doing fine everyone ! Thanks for the concerns ... you guys are amazing (sic)"

After being discovered in his hotel room, Lil Wayne - who suffers from epilepsy - was reportedly taken to Northwestern Memorial, where he had another seizure, with sources adding that Wayne's team had tried to have him discharged on Sunday afternoon so he could make his show at Drai's Beachclub at the Cromwell Hotel but doctors advised against it as they felt it was too risky for the rapper to fly.