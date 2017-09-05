Holy Marie Combs is engaged

Holly Marie Combs has gotten engaged.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' actress took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal she has said "yes" to boyfriend Mike by showing off her sparkly oval-shaped diamond ring.

Alongside the photo, she simply wrote: "Yes. Just yes."

The 43-year-old beauty has kept her relationship with Mike relatively private, but he appeared for the first time on the photo-sharing app in April when the pair attended Stagecoach festival in Nashville, Tennessee.

At the time, she captioned the post: "You can be my cowgirl. @stagecoach #nashvillefilter (sic)"

Other than that little is known about the 'Charmed' star's future husband.

Prior to meeting her current fiancÃ©, the brunette beauty was previously married to Bryan Travis Smith from 1993 to 1997 and David Donoho, with whom she has sons Finley, 13, Riley, 10, and Kelley, 8, from 2004 to 2011.

Holly is best known for playing Piper Halliwell in 'Charmed', which ended in 2006.

It has been speculated ever since that it will be revived, but earlier this year Holly insisted she wasn't aware of any substance to rumours the show is to be rebooted on Netflix.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "I'm sorry to say that all the reboot rumors are just that.... rumors. (sic)"