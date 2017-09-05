Scarlett Johansson spotted kissing Colin Jost at glitzy party

Scarlett Johansson was spotted kissing Colin Jost in the rain during a Diana Ross concert over the weekend.

The 32-year-old actress has been dating the American actor on and off over the last few months, but Scarlett was seemingly happy for the world to see their burgeoning romance on Saturday (09.02.17) as she danced at a Hamptons party.

An eyewitness observed that the celebrity duo "kissed outside and didn't care that it was raining".

The Labor Day bash was attended by a host of big names from the media, TV, music and business worlds, but plans to stage a bonfire and party on the beach were scrapped due to the bad weather.

However, the likes of Scarlett, Colin, Jon Bon Jovi and Boris Becker all still attended the glitzy event.

The 'Ghost in the Shell' actress was first seen kissing Colin in May at the after-party for the 'Saturday Night Live' season finale, shortly before she was also spotted holding hands with her lawyer Kevin Yorn.

At the time, an insider said the Hollywood star and Colin, 35, were making no attempt to hide their affections.

A source explained: "They would make out a bit, then go back to talking. Scarlett and Colin were flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone at the after-party."

But their romance appeared to have ended in June, when Scarlett was photographed holding hands with Kevin and dining with him in New York, while Colin was in France for a Cannes Lions event for truTV.

The uncertainty around her love life came shortly after Scarlett - who filed for divorce from her second husband Romain Dauriac earlier this year - admitted she doesn't consider monogamy to be "natural".