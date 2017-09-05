Demi Rose: I'm happy being single

Demi Rose is happily single.

The 22-year-old model - who previously dated rap star Tyga - has rubbished rumours she's recently been seeing Drake, but has admitted she's open to finding new love.

She shared: "I'm happy being single but if someone comes along he just has to fit in with my busy life, really. Who knows?"

Demi and Drake were recently spotted leaving the same London club, which prompted speculation they were dating.

But the brunette beauty has insisted it was merely a coincidence.

Speaking to MailOnline, Demi explained: "He was around. It wasn't a date. I think I said a few things to him but it wasn't a date."

Demi was also recently seen holding hands with DJ Tom Zanetti as they filmed the music video for his track 'More & More'.

But she insisted the duo were simply putting on a display of affection for the benefit of the cameras.

The British model said: "There was speculation we were dating but we weren't, we were just holding hands and acting like a couple for the video."

Demi has become a worldwide star on the back of her eye-catching Instagram posts.