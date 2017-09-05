Maria Menounos: Rocky helped me beat cancer

Maria Menounos says Sylvester Stallone inspired her to beat cancer.

The 39-year-old TV presenter had a benign tumor the size of a golf ball removed in June, and admits the actor's wise words in 2006 movie 'Rocky Balboa' helped pick her up following her diagnosis and "find the positive" in her terrible news.

Speaking to TMZ, she said: "He's very inspiring to both of us.

"It ain't about how hard you hit, it's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done.

"So no matter what hits you in life, you've got to get up, you gotta find the positives and find the blessing in it. Even the bleakest of things, there are blessings.

"And surround yourself with amazing people that will lift you up."

The E! News co-anchor also admitted Snickers chocolate and ice cream bars helped her through, but Maria doesn't have any plans to return to work just yet, insisting she is "taking it slow".

The brunette beauty's mother Litsa has also been fighting stage four brain cancer, and Maria admitted she is in a "stable" condition.

She added: "I don't have cancer so I feel really lucky and my mom's stable and doing well right now so we're living in the moment. This moment is great."

Maria recently revealed she is "so much calmer" after undergoing life-saving surgery and sees things "differently" in life.