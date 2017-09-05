Directors guild reveals long list for Discovery Award

TORONTO — The Directors Guild of Canada has revealed the filmmakers in the running for an emerging talent award.

Among the directors on the long list for the DGC Discovery Award are several who will be showcasing films at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

They include Carlos and Jason Sanchez who are at TIFF with "A Worthy Companion," Sadaf Foroughi is showcasing "Ava," Cory Bowles is premiering "Black Cop" and Wayne Wapeemukwa is debuting "Luk'Luk'l."

The jury for the award includes past winner Chloe Leriche and fellow filmmakers Ingrid Veninger, Stephen Dunn, Kevan Funk, Johnny Ma and Ashley McKenzie.