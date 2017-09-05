Madonna's delivery dispute

Madonna has been "arguing" with a delivery service because they don't believe she is the world-famous singer.

The 59-year-old star took to her Twitter account to post a glum-looking selfie and to appeal to FedEx to release her package, hinting the courier company haven't done so because they weren't sure she is who she says she is.

She captioned the picture: "When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package.!#b*tchplease (sic)"

Some of the 'Like a Prayer' hitmaker's 1.7 million followers began bombarding the company with messages to encourage them to let Madonna have her parcel.