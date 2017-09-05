Alexandra Burke misses her mother Melissa Bell "so much".

The 'Broken Heels' hitmaker's mother, who was formerly the lead singer of the Grammy-winning R&B group Soul II Soul, passed away last week aged 53, and the star has taken to Twitter to admit she misses her a lot.

On Tuesday (05.09.17), the singer wrote: "Just wanted to take a moment and say thank you to all of those who have sent such loving messages to myself and the family.

"It all feels unreal but I'm trying my best to stay strong. I miss my mummy so much. (sic)"

Alexandra confirmed the devastating news last week with a statement on her Instagram page.

It read: "It is with the heaviest and saddest of hearts that the family inform you our beautiful, funny and loving mum, Melissa Bell has passed away.

"Our beautiful mother gained her wings on Monday 28th August 2017, a day that has changed our lives forever. We will never forget her unconditional love, support, charisma, strength and courage throughout her life.

"We are eternally proud and thankful to call her our mummy. We would be grateful if you could respect our privacy at this difficult time. Thank you. The Burke Family. (sic)"

And in a separate statement, Alexandra vowed to continue with her upcoming appearance on TV series 'Strictly Come Dancing' as she knew her mother had always "dreamed" of her taking part.

She added: "Mummy has always been my biggest supporter and was over the moon when I told her I was doing Strictly. It was always a dream of hers that I would one day be part of the show and I know that she would have wanted me to carry on xx (sic)"