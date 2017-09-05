Lady Gaga sends pizza to fans

Lady Gaga sent her fans pizza and signed merchandise after she cancelled her concert in Montreal.

The 'Million Reasons' hitmaker was gutted for her fans when she had to call off her September 4 gig in the Canadian city due to ill health so she made up for it by handing out food and pictures she had autographed to her loyal supporters.

She wrote on Twitter: "I'm sending free pizza to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray MontrÃ©al. I love u so much & I'm so sorry u are the most loyal fans. (sic)"

One set of fans shared pictures of them eating the pizza they had been gifted whilst a Gaga fan account posted a video of the singer signing autographs.

They captioned it: "XOXO Joanne @ladygaga coming through for fans with autographs and pizza. I know her heart was broken she couldn't perform tonight!! (sic)"

The 31-year-old singer previously issued a statement to confirm she wouldn't be able to perform.

She wrote at the time: "To my beautiful fans. I couldn't be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight.

"I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through. I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight. I love you. Xoxo, Joanne (sic)"

And in another message, she added: "I'm so sorry MontrÃ©al. We are working on postponing the show. Please read this message from my [heart] below."