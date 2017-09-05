Mary J. Blige slams ex-husband

Mary J. Blige has branded her estranged husband a "con artist".

The 'No More Drama' hitmaker has slammed her former spouse Kendu Isaacs for pretending he loved her throughout their marriage.

She said: "I'm doing OK. I'm living. I'm not happy about a lot of things. I thought someone loved me, right? Turns out, he was a con artist and he didn't, and now he's coming after me for all my money. When you come out of something like that, you realise you were never the one. There was someone else that was his queen. I got played. I got suckered. I have to keep smiling and keep my spirits up because this is designed to kill me."

And the 46-year-old singer also revealed she used her "own misery" to inform her role in 'Mudbound'.

She added: "I used a lot of my own heaviness from my own misery that I was living in that horrible marriage. I was just dying in it. I knew something was wrong. I just couldn't prove it. I just had all the heaviness of not feeling right, not feeling good. I gave it to Florence."

Mary admitted she found it difficult being "intimate" on screen as she had "never touched another man" other than her husband.

She told Variety magazine: "The hardest part was intimacy. I was married. I never touched another man other than my husband. I was petrified, 'Oh God. I don't want to do it.'"

Meanwhile, Mary J. Blige previously revealed her divorce left her feeling like she "was nothing".

She explained: "Mentally, you've been beaten down and manipulated, in front of the world. You're trying to protect the person.

"You're trying to hold yourself together, so when you've been beaten down mentally, you go home, and you deal with that ... I was beginning to think I was nothing ... Being Mary J. Blige, the celebrity, is secondary. I'm a human being first. I suffer like everybody else."