Justin Bieber: One Direction have unfinished business

Justin Bieber is sure there will be a One Direction reunion.

The 'Friends' hitmaker has been friends with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne for years now and says they are bound to get back together eventually after going on hiatus in 2015, because they were "too big" for it not to happen and have "unfinished business".

He told The Sun newspaper: "I don't see or speak to the guys like I used to but I am sure they will get back together at some point.

"I still message a couple of them, and even though they are all doing their own thing, at some point One Direction will happen again.

"I'm not saying it will be soon, but they were too big, have a huge amount of fans that will demand it and I think they have unfinished business with the group themselves."

Liam and Niall have been the most vocal about letting their fan base - known as Directioners - know that the band is not over despite them embarking on solo careers.

'Strip That Down' hitmaker Liam, 24, recently said its definitely on the cards, as they never got a chance to tour their 2015 album 'Made In The AM'.

He said: "Yes, I think we will reunite at some point in the future. We have to -- I mean we've got an album we haven't even toured yet, and I want to write some more songs as well with the boys."

While Irish hunk Niall, 23, said he won't "rule out" a reunion in the future, but doesn't think it'll happen any time soon.

He previously said: "I suppose right now, it would be a bit weird. Can't rule anything out really, can you?"