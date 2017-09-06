Kendall Jenner is 'playing the field'

Kendall Jenner is enjoying "playing the field".

The 21-year-old model and reality star has been romantically linked to Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Griffin in recent weeks, and was previously thought to be dating rapper A$AP Rocky since last year, but sources now say the star isn't serious with either of them and is just looking to "have a good time".

A source told People magazine: "Kendall and Blake have been hanging out quite a bit and are having a good time. They met in passing a few times and hit it off.

"She's still talking to Rocky as well. But he isn't the type to settle down or be a good boyfriend, so she's playing the field too."

The news comes after it was previously reported the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star wasn't looking for anything "serious" with 28-year-old Blake, as when her work load picks up again in the near future, she isn't sure what will happen to their romance.

An insider said recently: "She's seeing Blake romantically. It's nothing serious. She has been in LA a lot lately, and is having fun.

"Work will soon take over her life again, so who knows what will happen will Blake then. She is having fun right now and that's all that matters to her. She takes her career very seriously and that's her number one priority right now."

And Kendall is believed to be "keeping her options open" whilst she remains in contact with both Blake and A$AP Rocky.

Another source said: "Kendall is keeping her options open. She's still dating A$AP Rocky as well, but she and Blake are hanging out, and there's potential there."

However, despite claims she isn't ready to settle down, a source insisted back in June that her relationship with the 28-year-old 'L$D' rapper was getting "serious".