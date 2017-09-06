Dwayne Johnson meets with boy who saved brother's life

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has met with the 10-year-old boy who saved his brother's life by copying the CPR techniques used in 'San Andreas'.

Jacob O'Connor managed to save his two-year-old brother after he found him lying face down in their pool by using the techniques he had learned by watching the 2015 movie.

Dwayne - who starred as Ray Gaines in the disaster flick - was thrilled when he heard about the story in August and took to Instagram to praise the young boy for his actions, and has now returned to the photo sharing site to post a number of snaps of himself meeting Jacob in person.

One picture was captioned: "Ladies and gentlemen, I finally met this real life 10yr old hero, Jacob O'Connor. He rescued his 2yr old brother after finding him facedown in their pool.

"I said, not only do I shake hands, but when I meet heroic kids, I give hugs.. now get in here. Despite the fact I looked like 9 ways of hell, battered and bloodied from my scenes, Jacob reluctantly, gave me a hug. . A very special day we had on our #Skyscraper set. #JacobOConnor #Hero (sic)"

Dwayne, 45, also shared a video in which he spoke to the camera about Jacob's heroic actions, and revealed the boy had made a t-shirt with a picture of the star after he completed a similar heroic act in rescuing his two dogs from a pool.

The lengthy caption on the video read: "Jacob was super nervous and shy the whole time we hung out, so it was fun getting him to laugh and talk. He threw me for an unexpected spin when he showed up on set wearing a shirt that he proudly made with my bull insignia on the front and on the back was the picture of me holding our two puppies, Brutus and Hobbs, after I rescued them from our pool.

"Seeing that picture on this boy's shirt, got me in the gut. Eventually, we would lose Brutus to heaven, but it wasn't the picture of Brutus that made me tear up, it was the fact that this 10yr old kid, had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little 2yr old brother's life.

"What a special day. What a special kid. Thanks Jacob for being awesome and for being the kind of person we all aspire to be. ~ DJ (sic)"