A fan of Selena Gomez tried to deliver phallic flower bouquet

A fan of Selena Gomez has reportedly tried to give her a bouquet of flowers in the shape of a penis.

The 25-year-old singer was at her San Fernando Valley home on Friday (09.01.17) when the unnamed man reportedly arrived on her property "loaded down with random gifts, flowers and even food items", according to TMZ.com.

According to the publication, the 'Fetish' singer's security team intercepted the mysterious stranger and told him to leave the premises before phoning the police to report the incident.

But, when they filed the report, law enforcement officials reportedly found that a man matching the description of Selena's intruder had attempted to place an order at a florists earlier in the day for a bouquet arranged in the shape of a penis to be delivered to the 'Bad Liar' hitmaker.

A source claims that the phallic order was blocked by an employee and reported to the Los Angeles Police Department after they realised something was amiss.

Selena hasn't had the best luck lately, as she was forced to take her Instagram profile offline over the weekend after someone managed to break through her security and post a photograph of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber standing in the nude on her page.

The raunchy shots were taken two years ago while the 23-year-old hunk was on holiday with blogger Jayde Pierce in Bora Bora and were posted online at the time without his consent.

The star - who is the most followed person on the photo-sharing site - hasn't commented on the hack, but is no doubt embarrassed by the choice of photo as she's now in a happy relationship with The Weeknd.

She said recently: "I don't depend on one area of my life to make me happy. It's really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy. I've wanted to be in a strong head space for years, and I really wasn't. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I'd feel insecure. You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense. I'm lucky because he's more of a best friend than anything else."