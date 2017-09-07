Texas, Utah win 1st night of Miss America preliminaries

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — She began by sending her love to flood victims in her hometown of Houston, and by the time it was over, Miss Texas Margana Wood had won the first night of preliminary competition in her quest to become the next Miss America.

The 22-year-old won the swimsuit competition Wednesday night. She was joined by 20-year-old Miss Utah, JessiKate Riley, who won the talent competition by playing a violin solo on a 115-year-old instrument from Austria.

"I'm so excited to be here in Atlantic City, but my heart is absolutely with the people of Houston," Wood told reporters after winning the preliminary contest. "That's my home."

Her own home was spared by the floodwaters, but she said she has many friends whose homes have been wrecked and whose lives have been upended.