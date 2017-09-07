Katie Lowes: I have no birth plan

Katie Lowes doesn't have a "birth plan".

The 35-year-old actress is currently expecting her first child with her actor husband Adam Shapiro - whom she wed in 2012 - and has admitted she doesn't have a plan in place for what happens when she goes into labour, but she does know she wants to be in the company of a doula, who can aid her through the birthing process.

She said: "I don't have a birth plan yet, but we'll be in a hospital. I wanted a doula because it's my first baby and I want to be able to call her when I'm going into labor so she can come over and help us go through the early stage.

"My husband and I are both actors; we're obviously dramatic. So we want someone who is able to say, 'This is normal. You're okay; let's do another lap around the house. Let's bounce on a ball, let's walk down the street.'

"That way I won't rush to the hospital too soon. Then, when I'm officially freaked out, we'll head to the hospital. But she'll be there as our advocate and as someone who has gone through this many more times than we have."

The 'Scandal' actress also revealed that in the first few months of her pregnancy she often felt "queasy", and although Adam had lovingly cooked "rosemary chicken" for the pair to enjoy, she found the scent "repulsive".

She added to Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine: "I felt queasy around weeks six and seven. I didn't really have morning sickness, but I did have two weeks of being very sensitive to certain smells. I remember coming home one night from work and Adam had cooked rosemary chicken. I ran around the house opening up every window and door because the scent was so repulsive to me."