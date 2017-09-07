Nadine Coyle eats potatoes before every show

Nadine Coyle has eaten potatoes before every live show she's done for the last 10 years.

The former Girls Aloud singer has admitted she has a "superstitious" ritual whereby she has to scoff some form of the starchy carbohydrate before she goes on stage to perform because it gives her the energy she needs to get through hours of singing and dancing.

Speaking to Wonderland magazine, she said: "I get superstitious. I always have to have some form of potato, either chips or mashed potato or roast potatoes on a show day.

"I've done that for 10 years. It gives you the energy that you need! Some people believe in juices, I believe always in potatoes!"

The 32-year-old star will certainly be putting that practice into action soon as she's set to make her music comeback on Friday (08.09.17) when her new single 'Go To Work' drops.

She explained: "I feel excited because it's one of those really odd things where it's so out there, like oh my god, you shoot a video, you do photo shoots, you do all these things, it's such an exciting job. I'm really really happy to be back and I'm really happy to be here and I'm really happy to have all the people here and have these opportunities."

Nadine - who has three-year-old daughter AnaÃ­ya with her partner Jason Bell - believes her new single is different from the usual lovey-dovey or heartbreak tracks people pen.

She said: "The first single is basically was written because there's so many love songs like either I love you so much or you broke my heart or this was none of those things whatsoever, this was what else is a thing that people do to get on your nerves.

"They don't get up out of bed, they don't want to get up, they don't want to do anything for you, they just want to sit there and do nothing, - so this is a song about that being annoying.

"Why don't you go to work, why don't you just do it, what is wrong with you, go do it, I'm sick of looking at you and dealing with you - that's what its about."