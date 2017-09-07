Liev Schreiber adopts dogs affected by Hurricane Harvey

Liev Schreiber has adopted two dogs who were displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

The 49-year-old actor was appearing on 'Live! with Kelly and Ryan' on Thursday (07.09.17) when he decided to adopt two of the 15 dogs who were also featured on the show, who had all been affected by the devastating storm that ripped through Houston, Texas, last week.

The programme was due to feature the dogs, who had all come from an animal shelter in Texas which had been damaged by flooding. All the dogs were being put up for adoption, and instead of doing nothing, the 'Ray Donovan' took it upon himself to make sure at least two of the pooches now have a loving home to go to.

Backstage, Liev FaceTimed his ex-partner Naomi Watts and their two sons Alexander, 10, and Samuel, eight, to show them the dogs, and the young boys were spoiled for choice as they tried to choose which ones they wanted.

In the end, Liev chose his pups, but admitted to host Kelly Ripa they didn't have names yet as he was allowing Naomi and their sons pick out their monikers.

The 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' actor isn't the only one helping out dogs in their time of need after Hurricane Harvey, as Miranda Lambert has been using her charity MuttNation Foundation to rescue domesticated animals left alone in the wake of the disaster.

Miranda shared a picture on Instagram of a dog and some puppies on the floor of her tour bus, which had been driven to Houston.

She captioned the image: "My roommates tonight sure are cute! Mama and newborns that were born this morning. Im calling her Ashley after @ashleymonroemusic who just had a baby herself.

"@muttnationfoundation rescued 72 dogs today who are being transported to dry safe shelters across the country. Thanks for yalls support. Stay tuned tomorrow and continue to pray. #muttnationfoundation #hurricaneharvey #texasstrong #elvirathebus #tourbusrescue (sic)"