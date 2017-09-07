Daniel Day-Lewis has broken arm

Sir Daniel Day-Lewis has broken his arm in a motorcycle accident.

The Oscar-winning actor appeared to be wincing in pain as he made his way to his New York City home on Wednesday (09.06.17), sporting a cast and a hospital bracelet.

And his representative has now confirmed to People magazine that the 60-year-old star has broken his arm, but reassured that the 'There Will be Blood' actor "is fine".

An insider previously insisted the crash wasn't the "fault" of Daniel, but no one else had been hurt in the collision.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "He was in a motorbike accident and broke his arm. But he's fine, and no one else was hurt. He was well-protected - he was wearing a helmet. But it was a bummer.

"It wasn't his fault."

The crash comes a few months after the screen legend announced his retirement, but the actor's spokesperson insisted the 'Gangs of New York' star would not be explaining his decision.

Representative Leslee Dart said in June: "Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

It has been claimed Daniel is now planning to embark on a career as a dressmaker after finding a new passion while doing some intense research for his role as an "an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society" in upcoming film 'Phantom Thread', which is set in the world of 1950s haute couture fashion in London.

'Phantom Thread' will mark the first project for the star since 2012's 'Lincoln', which saw Daniel pick up his third Best Actor Oscar - with the other two coming from 1989 flick 'My Left Foot', and 2007's 'There Will Be Blood' - making him the only actor ever to do so.