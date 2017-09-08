Scott Disick is "trying to get better" after his recent partying have taken its toll on him.

The 34-year-old television personality - who has Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two, with his former partner Kourtney Kardashian - has been romantically linked to a number of women over the summer months, including Bella Thorne and Sofia Richie, but it is rumoured the socialite is trying to change his ways.

And the businessman is believed to have met with his previous partner's sister Kim Kardashian West and the 61-year-old Kardashian matriarch, Kris Kardashian, this week to try and rebuild a strong relationship with his ex-girlfriend's family.

Speaking about the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' hunk to PEOPLE, a source said: "[Scott is] trying to get better."

This news comes one month after it was reported Scott was hospitalised after an emergency psychiatric call was made and the local fire department rushed to his Hidden Hills home, as the 5150 call sparked concern the reality star was in danger of himself or was suspected of having a mental illness, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department previously stated.

Scott has since taken to social media to share images of him enjoying water sporting activities, which has led his fans to believe he is stable after the incident.

Scott and Kourtney, who had an on and off relationship for almost 10 years, called time on their romance in July 2015 and though the former couple have since enjoyed a family holiday together with their three children, the raven-haired beauty insists the pair are not going to get back together.

Speaking previously, Kourtney - who is now dating model Younes Bendjima - said: "You had your chance. I thought we were spending our whole lives together, and I've done everything I can."