Brian Austin Green 'doesn't care' son wears dresses

Brian Austin Green "doesn't care" his son Noah wears dresses.

The 44-year-old actor has hit back at people for criticizing the four year old, insisting him and wife Megan Fox - who he also has Bodhi, three, and 12-month-old Journey with - are happy for their boy to wear what he wants, be that slippers, goggles or garments.

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star said: "He's four and I've heard from some people that they don't agree. They don't agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, 'I don't care.'

"He's four and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it.

"And it's dresses or goggles, or slippers, whatever."

Brian insists as along as his son is "having fun" he doesn't mind what he is wearing.

Speaking on YouTube channel Hollywood Pipeline, he added: "I feel like at four or five, that's the time when he should be having fun. He's not harming anyone wearing a dress. So, if he wants to wear a dress, awesome. Good on him."

While Brian and Megan are delighted to have three sons, the star - who also had 15-year-old boy Kassius with his former partner Vanessa Marcil - admits he "really wants" a daughter.

He said: "I have four boys now, a fifth is a basketball team. So, that would kind of be awesome.

"I want a girl. I really want a girl."