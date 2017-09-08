Nadine Coyle opens up about Girls Aloud 'divide'

Nadine Coyle says her Girls Aloud band mates became "very bitter" when she landed more lead vocals.

The 32-year-old singer has hinted the reason the girl group - who were formed on 'Popstars: The Rivals' in 2002 - split in 2013 was because there was "always politics" amongst her and her bandmates Cheryl Tweedy, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberley Walsh and a "divide" over who wanted their voice to be heard.

Speaking on The Sun newspaper's 'Bizarre Life' podcast, the brunette beauty said: "It was fine at the start but there's always politics in any band.

"It just happened that I always got more vocals than everybody else, so in terms of people wanting their voice heard, that wasn't happening.

"And it made people, very bitter. They didn't like that.

"It's so sad for me to have to admit this stuff now because for so long, there's the band, and you want everybody to think we're best friends and we have pillow fights and, you know, drink milkshakes.

"That's what I wanted it to be. I really, really wanted that to be, but it just wasn't how it was.

"So yeah there was [a divide]. We're all very, very different characters."

The 'Sound of the Underground' hitmaker's took a hiatus in 2009 before they rejoined, and though Nadine felt confident the band were going to continue with their music career as a fivesome fo rmany more years to come, her dreams soon came crashing down when she was told on the final night of their tenth anniversary tour at Liverpool's Echo Arent four years ago they were all going their separate ways for good.

She recalled: "I thought we were going to continue. I thought we were going to do loads and loads of stuff.