Jenny Mollen is battling with "prepartum depression".

She said: "The first few days after I had Sid, I told everybody I felt like I was coming off of cocaine, it was the craziest come down of my life. "

And because the Phoenix-born star knows what to expect she thinks she has caused depression to happen sooner, although she knows it should be "slightly easier" having a second child.

She continued: "But maybe because I know what to expect this time, it's almost happening sooner. I am already going through the emotions of having this insane life changing experience.

"And I'm sure it's slightly easier the second time because going from zero kids to one kid is like 'Oh my god, I am completely trapped forever, what am I going to do?' but since I am already trapped it's like 'Ok, whatever.'"

Jenny has encouraged other mothers to be "hyper vigilant" about their feelings so they avoid the same situation she is experiencing.

She said: "But don't let yourself get to a place, just let yourself get hyper vigilant about it is what I would recommend because you'll be shocked by how fast you can just wake up one day and be in the darkest place and think 'What is wrong with me? I am a new mum I should be happy. Everyone else is telling me how lucky and how amazing things are.

"The only way your kid is going to be healthy and happy is if you are happy and healthy, so make that a priority."

Although Jenny is apprehensive about the pending birth, she has already decided she will eat the placenta.

Speaking in one clip, she said: "I'm planning on eating my placenta."