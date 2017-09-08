Liam Payne feared for Bear's life when he was born

Liam Payne feared for his son Bear's life when he was born.

The 24-year-old singer has admitted when his first child - who he has with his partner Cheryl Tweedy - was born he made a "growling" noise and didn't cry, which the musician thought was a sign Bear couldn't breathe, so he urgently requested for specialists to check him over.

Speaking about the moment his baby was born on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', the One Direction band member said: "You know what? When he was born, I think one of the midwives said it, he actually has this thing where if they don't have a good cry, they get fluid on their lungs which is quite serious.

"He was going 'grrr', growling away when he was sleeping, so I had specialists running in and out of the hospital while my missus was asleep and he was being checked over.

"They were like, 'Oh, I'm not really sure, we'll get someone else in.'

"And I had like, ten doctors coming in the room and in the end."

But the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker was swiftly re-assured by another member of staff who said the noise was normal.

The dark-haired heartthrob said: "One guy was like: 'Dude I'm not being funny, there's nothing wrong with him - he just likes to make a lot of noise.'"

The grumbling sound Bear makes has continued ever since, and that noise, along with the face he is "humongous", led Cheryl and Liam to come up with the unusual moniker.

Speaking about their child's name, Liam said: "And that's [sound] carried on ever since - so he just became Bear. And children live out their name, and he's humongous."