Kerry Katona jokes Loose Women ruined her marriage

Kerry Katona has joked her panellist job on 'Loose Women' ruined her marriage to Brian McFadden.

The Atomic Kitten star appeared on the brunchtime show for just under a year in 2004 and has jokingly suggested that if she hadn't have taken the presenting job at the time, then her now-ex-husband wouldn't have gone off to work on a song with Australian singer Delta Goodrem, whom he ultimately dated.

Speaking on the show today (08.09.17) as part of its 18th birthday special, Kerry said: "This one time Brian said to me 'I'm going to go and record this new single with this girl called Delta Goodrem'...

"I said: 'I can't, I'm doing 'Loose Women'.' Can you imagine if I didn't come on this show?! I'd have still been married! 'Loose Women' ruined my marriage! Well, one of them."

Taken aback by her remark, Nadia Sawalha questioned: "You don't really think that, do you?"

To which Kerry replied: "No, of course not."

Kerry and Brian were married from 2002 until 2006 and have two children Molly, 16, and Lilly-Sue, 14, together and, although they split over infidelity, they have remained close friends over the years.

But that wasn't Kerry's only failed marriage as the 37-year-old singer went on to marry Mark Croft, with whom she has Heidi, 10, and Maxwell, nine, from 2007 until 2011.

She then tied the knot with George Kay three years later in 2014 and had daughter Dylan-Jorge, now three, with the former rugby player before divorcing him earlier this year.

She said recently: "I am absolutely amazing, I'm really good, yes I'm going through another divorce but it is what it is, it's over and I'm happy and I'm moving on...