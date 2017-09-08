Doors Open celebrates 15 years of peaking behind the curtain

After 15 years of pulling back the curtains and giving the community a look at what goes on behind the scenes at local buildings usually restricted to the general public, there are still things that are being seen for the first time at the annual Doors Open Waterloo Region event this Saturday.

How about the Ram Dham Kindu Temple and Brahmvidya Yogashram? While it looks rather nondescript from the outside, inside the workmanship is amazing, particularly around the Hindu altar that member of the public’s can see for the first time on this annual tour of 50 sites around Waterloo Region.

Karl Kessler, one of the organizers of the annual event along with his wife Jane Snyder, said he found himself lingering longer than usual taking in the majesty of the design and the intricacy that went into it. "It was just amazing to see the details that went into it," he said.

This theme for this year’s event is "Identity + Innovation" and will look at the architecture, heritage and technology of the region to see where it has come from and get a glimpse of where it’s going. That includes innovation in the arts, like Drayton Entertainment’s Dunfield Theatre site that includes production facilities for all its prop making at its various stages across southern Ontario, and lodging places for travelling acts that are booked by the theatre company.

Or how about the unique lending services at Kitchener Public Library, the University of Waterloo’s special collections and Wilfrid Laurier University Library. It’s not just about lending books anymore, it’s about lending musical instruments, technology and other modern amenities.

“That offer a lot more to people than just physical and web resources looking an instrument lending library,” said Kessler. “They’re looking to innovate in that type of direction.”

Then there are the old favourites and sites that are back by popular demand, like the Waterloo County Gaol and Governor’s House or Knox’s Galt Prebyterian Church. That church features furniture and stain glass from manufacturers who once called the area home but are no longer in existence, like Globe Furniture. Those sites capture the craftsmanship and industrial innovation of a bygone era.

“A lot of those churches are the longest running organizations since that phase of settlement started in the 1800s,” said Kessler. “Some of these congregations almost go back that far, and a lot of the local community history is interconnected.

“Some of our churches are like a time warp. They are showcases of the local community’s artisanship, where the furniture and the stain glass and stonework was all done locally, and we try to play that up whenever we find out who did the glass or who made the benches — whether it was Globe Furniture or Bullas glass.”

This year’s tour also gives a passport to other places of worship like the Waterloo Masjid, the Muslim mosque in Waterloo; the Cedars Worship Centre; the Kitchener-Waterloo Gurdwara, run by the Golden Triangle Sikh Association; and the Mennonite Detweiler Meetinghouse.