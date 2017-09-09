Kristen Bell 'literally saved' Josh Gad's family

Kristen Bell has "literally saved" Josh Gad's family from Hurricane Irma.

The 37-year-old actress is currently staying in Orlando, Florida, filming for her upcoming movie 'Like Father', and has reached out to the family of her 'Frozen' co-star Josh Gad after they were left "stranded" by the natural disaster which is due to hit the state this weekend.

Josh, 36, posted a picture of Kristen and his parents on Instagram and wrote: "So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma . When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!! (sic)"

The heartwarming gesture comes after Kristen took to her own Instagram account on Friday (08.09.17) to let her fans know she is trying to "stay positive" under the impending threat of the storm.

Posting a picture of herself after having gathered some last minute supplies, the 'Bad Moms' actress wrote: "Last run to the store for #irma hurricane holdover prep while bracing down in orlando- we didn't have the option to leave so here we are. Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping. Every person i passed today was assisting someone else- #neighborshelpingneighbors - it was beautiful to see. Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone- but happy that the community will be holding hands through this. Im grateful to Gary and the team at @swandolphin in epcot for helping us feel safe while we get through this together. (sic)"