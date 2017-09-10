Jimmy Kimmel: My son Billy is strong

Jimmy Kimmel's son is "strong" after undergoing life-saving heart surgery.

The 49-year-old talk show host and his wife Molly McNearney welcomed their second child into the world four months ago, and were devastated to learn he had to undergo life-saving heart surgery after doctors discovered he had a congenital heart defect.

But now the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' host - who also has three-year-old Jane with his spouse, as well as daughter Katie, 26, and son Kevin, 23, with his former wife Gina - has said the young tot is "doing well" following his successful surgery, and getting stronger every day.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Jimmy said: "Billy is doing well. He's right there! He's got to have another operation soon, but he's doing well. He seems to be strong. He pulls hair, that's for sure!"

It's the not the first health update Jimmy has given his fans, as he recently joked that the tot was doing amazing things beyond his age such as "juggling".

He said: "He's doing great. Young Billy made his first visit to our office today. He's juggling. He's translating Flaubert from French into English. He's really an amazing kid. No - he smiles. That's pretty much it. He is very interested in ceiling fans. He likes those a lot. I could get him to pay the same amount for Netflix just to watch ceiling fans."

Billy has to undergo two more surgeries in the coming months, and Jimmy has admitted he's nervous for the procedures and wants to get them "over with".

He added: "He has to have two more open heart surgeries. We would like to get them over with and not have to think about it all the time, but it could definitely be worse."

And Jimmy also previously took to social media in July to thank his fans for the love and support they have shown since he broke the heartbreaking news of Billy's condition on his talk show.

He tweeted: "Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got (sic)"