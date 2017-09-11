Stephen Belafonte 'spends big at charity auction'

Stephen Belafonte spent Â£19,000 on a private jet ride at a charity auction on Saturday (09.09.17).

The 42-year-old estranged husband of pop star Mel B claimed he had cash-flow issues following their high-profile split earlier this year, but Stephen - who attended the event in Los Angeles on his own - still reportedly offered an eye-watering sum of money for the experience.

The movie producer was given more than Â£140,000 by Mel in temporary spousal support and legal fees, after she was ordered to make the payment by a judge.

And Stephen wasn't shy in spending money over the weekend, as he also agreed to pay Â£4,500 for a massage chair.

What's more, he made an unsuccessful bid for a Rolex watch at the Brent Shapiro Foundation Summer Spectacular Under the Stars fund-raising event, according to The Sun newspaper.

Stephen's appearance at the auction came shortly after Mel, 42, insisted she doesn't want to be a "victim any longer".

The singer - whose real name is Melanie Brown - is embroiled in a lengthy court battle with Stephen amid allegations he was abusive towards her and had an affair with their nanny Lorraine Giles.

The former Spice Girls star has asked for the court documents to remain private to prevent her children - Phoenix, 18, Angel, 10, and Madison, six - from being upset.

However, Mel hopes the outcome will "show the truth" behind her relationship with the producer.

She recently said: "I have remained silent these past six months for the sake of my children. I refuse to be a victim any longer and trust the legal process to show the truth."