Two acts bring modern interpretation of the music to the Jazz Room

The Grand River Jazz Society presents two spectacular shows with local singer Joni NehRita featured Friday, followed by the great funk jazz ensemble Rinse the Algorithm on Saturday.

Toronto-born Jamaican-Canadian singer/songwriter/musician NehRita has become a staple on the regional scene of K-W/Guelph since relocating here a decade ago. She is known for steadily releasing great music and being an engaging performer. While her musical tastes are eclectic, she is best known as a soul/R&B artist and as a jazz vocalist.

The release of her third album, Bloom showcases her best writing and production yet. The songs are infectious, poignant and groove hard. It is noticeably more “pop/funk” than her previous releases, yet the themes of social consciousness and inner reflection that has connected her to her listeners remain.

NehRita has a gift for writing well-crafted songs that are deeply personal. Much of her music hearkens back to a time when soul and funk music made you dance while also serving up social commentary and a call for change.

She shines brightly during her live show, and demonstrates her strength in being able to reach and connect with an audience. You know she feels the music and she leads you into feeling it too.

Rinse the Algorithm also brings a modern interpretation to jazz to the stage on Saturday night. Bassist Rich Brown formed Rinse The Algorithm in 2004 with the purpose of taking a new approach to the idea that Jazz was the original dance music.

The music, while rooted in the Jazz tradition, is also heavily influenced by the Jazz-Rock and Jazz-Funk groups of the 70s, 80s, and 90s (i.e. Weather Report, Miles Davis, Steve Coleman) but the main objective is to combine these older and newer traditions with elements of modern forms of dance music.

The result of this is a mashup of musical ideas and a fresh new sound that combines sophisticated harmonic and melodic concepts with a heavily groove oriented rhythmic base. The band features an all-star lineup of Brown on bass, Larnell Lewis on drums, Robi Botos on keys and Luis Deniz on alto-saxophone.

The Grand River Jazz Society is an all volunteer organization. Volunteers are always welcome to help greet patrons at the door and generally assist in managing the event. Concerts start at 8:30 p.m.

For more information, please visit kwjazzroom.com.