Rob Kardashian 'resents' Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian "very much resents" his former fiancée Blac Chyna.

The 30-year-old reality star caused a stir earlier this year when he launched a foul mouthed social media tirade against his former beau - with whom he has 10-month-old daughter Dream - and posted explicit pictures of her online, only to be faced with a restraining order after Chyna took the issue to court.

Now, sources say the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star still hasn't resolved his feud with the 29-year-old model, and thinks she is "evil", but is remaining calm for the sake of their young daughter.

One source said: "[Rob was] basically told to shut up and lay low until he and Chyna come to an agreement. There have been concerns that he will lose custody. He just can't act mental on social media. It could be devastating for him. Rob very much resents Chyna. He thinks she is evil. But for his daughter's sake, he plans on staying calm."

And a second source insists the reclusive sock designer "misses" his daughter when she's with her mother, and "really cares" about making sure the tot has the best life possible.

The insider told People magazine: "Everyone wants him to be quiet and not get into any more trouble. He isn't happy about going to court, but he also isn't agreeing with Chyna's demands. [Rob] isn't healthy, and isn't making huge efforts to get healthier, but he does really care about Dream. He loves spending time with her. He always misses Dream when she is with Chyna."

Meanwhile, Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom previously revealed both parties will be trying to come to an "amicable resolution" when the case goes back to court on September 18.

She said: "We are attempting to work out an amicable resolution of all issues. If that fails, we will go forward with the hearing on September 18 so that the court will impose long-term consequences on Mr. Kardashian for his vicious online attacks on Blac Chyna."