McDormand says small-town upbringing helped new role

TORONTO — Oscar-winner Frances McDormand says her small-town upbringing — which includes Ontario and Nova Scotia roots — helped shape the character she plays in a dark new dramedy.

McDormand stars in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" as a mother who is frustrated by the police investigation into the rape and murder of her daughter.

She pressures police by criticizing the chief's lack of progress on three billboards leading into the community.

McDormand says the characters in the film "felt really close," noting she came from a working-class family and spent her entire childhood in small rural towns in the United States.