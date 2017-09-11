Kylie Jenner got love advice from a shaman

Kylie Jenner was told she'd find love by a Peruvian shaman.

The 20-year-old lip kit mogul travelled to Peru with her mother Kris Jenner and her best friend Jordyn Woods, where they met with a shaman who told the brunette beauty she'd find love with a man with "good intentions" who she was already in contact with at the time.

On a promotional clip for the upcoming season finale of her reality show 'Life of Kylie', the shaman told Kylie: "It's actually very good. There is one person that is very interested. You can see he's already talking with you. Yes, he has good intentions. He's inside, looking at you."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is currently dating rapper Travis Scott, but it's unknown whether or not that is the person mentioned by the shaman.

Kris did pick up on the connection though, as she asked: "Does it start with a T?"

The news comes after Kylie recently admitted she was unlucky in love as a teenager as a boy she kissed when she was just 15 made fun of her "thin" lips, which pushed her to getting lip fillers.

She said: "I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.'

"But I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don't know, it just really affected me. I just didn't feel desirable or pretty.

"I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn't doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done."