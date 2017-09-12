Olivia Newton-John couldn't walk with pain

Olivia Newton-John's cancer diagnosis left her unable to walk.

The 'Grease' star - who is currently battling breast cancer for a second time - has revealed the "back pain", which was later revealed to be breast cancer that had spread to her lower spine, she was experiencing made it difficult for her to move.

She said: "I need to get through this. I have lots to do, but of course, it's scary. I'd be lying if I said it wasn't scary. It was, but I felt very sure that I would get through.

"The pain level was really the hardest thing. I was trying to do shows and it was pretty agonising ... I can walk, but I can't go long distances. But I'll get there, because I couldn't walk at all a month or so ago. As I heal I'll be able to walk more."

However, the 68-year-old actress is feeling positive about the future and insists she has "no complaints" despite being diagnosed with the disease twice.

She added to Australia's 60 Minutes: "It's probably something I'll deal with the rest of my life. But I will and I'll be fine and there have been a lot of women, who have had reoccurrences, and continue on with their lives to be old ladies. That's my vision.

"I've had and I'm having an amazing life. So I have no complaints. I really don't ... everyone goes through something. We all have something we need to go through in life and this has been my challenge."

Meanwhile, Olivia previously revealed she used "medicinal cannabis" to ease the pain of her breast cancer treatment.

She said: "I use medicinal cannabis, which is really important for pain and healing ... It's a plant that has been maligned for so long, and has so many abilities to heal. It's an important part of treatment, and it should be available. I use it for the pain and it's also a medicinal thing to do - the research shows it's really helpful."