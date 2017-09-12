Sharon Osbourne: Kim Kardashian West is a strong grounded woman

Sharon Osbourne has praised Kim Kardashian West as a "strong grounded woman".

The 64-year-old star - who previously dubbed the reality star as a "ho" - insists her comments were taken out of context and has now publicly praised Kim for not being "ashamed" to show off her body.

Speaking on The Talk, Sharon said: "It's so ridiculous how these things happen ... I was doing this interview, and [the reporter] said to me, 'Have you heard that Kim Kardashian has come out as a feminist?' ... and of course I commented. She asked my opinion and I gave it.

"It wasn't rude, it wasn't ... whatever [Kim] does, it's showing her body. Which shows that she's a strong grounded woman and she's not ashamed of her body, she wants to show it, which is her business ... people have been doing that since day one ... it doesn't make you a feminist. It got misquoted, when it came out, my response, and Kim came back and said, 'I never said I was a feminist ...you're responding to something I never said.'"

Sharon had previously criticised the mother-of-two and slammed her for flashing her flesh in the name of feminism.

She said at the time: "Kim says she's doing everything in the name of feminism, but that's not feminism! ... If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that's not feminism, that's being a ho. And there's nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are."

However, Kim hit back, adding: "First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, 'I post nude photos in the name of feminism.' Never said that. So I think when people misquote you and then comment, it just sounds ridiculous. I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I've lost all this baby weight and I post it because I feel like posting it and I feel powerful."