The Weeknd and Selena Gomez are reportedly living together

The Weeknd and his girlfriend Selena Gomez have reportedly moved in together.

The 'Starboy' hitmaker and the 25-year-old singer started dating earlier this year and already the couple have decided to take their relationship to the next step as it is believed they are living in a lavish apartment in New York City's Greenwich Village together.

Speaking about the brunette beauty and her 27-year-old beau's relationship to ET Online, a source said: "[They are living] in a low-rise luxury building in the heart of the Village.

"[Selena] is definitely immersing [herself into the] nitty gritty of New York."

It is believed the duo's home boasts almost 12 foot high ceilings, with Juliette glass balconies looking over the American hotpspot and English kitchens, as well as a master bath with "his and her vanities", a steam shower and a cast-iron bath.

The insider explained: "Best of all, the master bath is outfitted with his and her vanities, a steam shower and Kohler cast-iron bathtub."

It is speculated that the 'Kill Em With Kindness' musician's accommodation costs approximately $16,000 a month to rent.

The pair's relocation is believed to be only a temporary stay for them both, but in the meantime they are both "very happy" with their new home and to be settling down with one another.

The source said: "They've both been very gracious to the neighbours and seem very happy with their living arrangement."

And it is believed The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - has reportedly thought about "starting a family" with his partner, and he has even told his girlfriend about his dream for their future together.