Example's wife Erin McNaught gives birth to second son

Example's wife Erin McNaught has given birth.

The 35-year-old rapper - whose full name is Elliot John Gleave - has taken to social media to announce his spouse has welcomed their second child Ennio Stanley Gleave into the world.

The 'Changed The Way You Kiss Me' hitmaker has shared a sweet image of the newborn cosied up to his mother on his Instagram account to reveal the news.

And in the post the musician has thanked his partner - with who he also has two-year-old son Evander - for "baking this perfect little cake".

He captioned the upload: "Ladies & Gentleman ... Ennio Stanley Gleave ( thank you @mcnaughty for baking this perfect little cake for us ) (sic)."

The 35-year-old model has also taken to social media to share the news.

Alongside a photograph of the Ennio resting on the brunette beauty's chest, which was uploaded on her photo-sharing site, simply read: "Ennio Stanley Gleave (sic)."

Example has revealed ever since his first child was born in December 2014 he has been forced to change his lifestyle because he is desperate to live as long as he can and watch his brood grow up.

Speaking previously about the impact of fatherhood on him, he said: "I want to live until I'm 80, so I can see him grow up.

"I always drink before a gig, because I'm s**t when I play sober, but now I don't go out afterwards."