The Tenors return as trio with Christmas album

TORONTO — The Tenors are releasing a new collection of Christmas songs that effectively overshadows a previous album that featured their ousted fourth member.

"Christmas Together" is the first studio release from the Tenors as a trio, following their dismissal of Remigio Pereira last year.

Tracks include "O Come All Ye Faithful," "I'll Be Home For Christmas" and original song "Santa's Wish."

The Juno winners have been trying to recover from the controversy that followed Pereira unexpectedly changing the lyrics to O Canada during last year's Major League Baseball all-star game.

He also held up a sign bearing the message "all lives matter" on one side and "united we stand'' on the other, angering some who believed it dismissed the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Tenors quickly severed ties with Pereira and took a break to consider their next steps. They've since been performing live as a trio.

But "Christmas Together" marks the first symbolic reset of their recording careers.

A new Christmas album makes their previous one — 2009's "The Perfect Gift" — a lesser priority for retailers, who will likely position it lower on shelves during the all-important holiday shopping season.

"Christmas Together" arrives in stores Oct. 13 before the group embarks on a North American tour that stops in Victoria (Nov. 22), Vancouver (Nov. 24), Edmonton (Nov. 30) and Regina (Dec. 5).

Two dates are slated for Winnipeg (Dec. 8 and 9), followed by Toronto (Dec. 12) and Windsor, Ont. (Dec. 16).