Randy Jackson: Janet was 'verbally abused' by Wissam Al Mana

Randy Jackson has claimed his sister Janet was "verbally abused" by her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana.

The 51-year-old singer married the businessman - with whom she has eight-month-old son Eissa Al Mana - in 2012 before parting ways earlier this year, and her older brother Randy has now claimed the split came as a result of Wissam making Janet "feel like a prisoner in her own home".

Speaking to People magazine, 61-year-old Randy said: "There's a lot of pain. Janet's been through a lot with her divorce. I've been through a lot, we all have.

"It was quite an abusive situation. It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a b***h everyday. There were things like that. That's what she went through."

However, 42-year-old Wissam has refused to comment on the allegations, as his attorneys told the publication he finds Randy's claims to be "deeply hurtful".

They said: "Mr. Al Mana is not going to dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response.

"The breakdown of his marriage to Janet Jackson is a cause of great sadness to Mr. Al Mana, and it is the wellbeing and privacy of their son, Eissa, that remains his sole focus."

But Randy alleges the "abuse is still going on" throughout the former couple's divorce proceedings, and claims the 'Rhythm Nation' hitmaker faces "constant harassment" from Wissam.

He added: "The abuse is still going on. She has custody and he of course allowed her to bring the baby on tour, but it's constant harassment. This tour almost didn't happen, but by the grace of God we're here and we're very prayerful."