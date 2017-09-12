Yolanda Hadid: My divorce was 'heartbreaking'

Yolanda Hadid found her divorce from David Foster "heartbreaking".

The 53-year-old television personality was married to the musician from 2011 until they announced their divorce in 2015 - and had it finalised in May of this year - and the blonde beauty has now said she found the break-up "difficult".

In her new book 'Believe Me: My Battle With the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease', Yolanda shares the story of her split with David, and admits her illness - which is a bacterial infection spread to humans by infected ticks - played a part in their divorce.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' about the story, Yolanda said: "Of course it was heartbreaking. It's my marriage - it's heartbreaking, but so is life. David and I had a great seven-year run. It became very difficult. The only reason I shared [that story] is because people need to understand that being a sick person is really hard, but being the caretaker of a chronically ill person is hard and people just get to their limit.

"Men want to fix things and if they can't fix it, it's really hard. And absolutely from my part, no bad intent, we all say things that we don't mean. We all say when we get pushed to the end, we all say things that are hurtful, but it's not a big deal. I hold that marriage and that relationship in very high regards.

I only wish him love and heal and happiness and I've grown from it. I'm so grateful to be where I am today and if it hadn't been for that, I wouldn't be in New York today and I wouldn't be living the life that is authentic and true to me."

But Yolanda - who has model children Gigi, 22, Bella, 20, and Anwar, 18, with her first husband Mohamed Hadid - is "absolutely" confident that she won't be single forever, and is looking forward to finding someone "spiritual" to spend her days with.

When asked by the publication if she thinks she'll find love again, she said: "Oh, absolutely. I am such a romantic. I've taken two years to really heal and to really learn to be on my own and be happy. I'm at that place now. I'm ready to fall in love.

"Just, like, a normal guy, you know? Not somebody in the industry - just somebody loving, spiritual."