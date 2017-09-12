Zayn Malik wants to 'do right' by Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik always "tries to do right" by his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The 24-year-old singer has been in a relationship with the 22-year-old model for almost two years, and has said the pair try not to think too much about the pressures of dating in the spotlight, and keep their focus on making one another happy.

When asked how he handles dating as a celebrity, he said: "We try not to think about it too much. There are a lot of people who are too busy in other people's lives. I just concentrate on my relationship and try to do right by my girlfriend and she does by me, and we hope for the best, as we all do!"

And the couple even keep their date nights low-key, opting to cook home meals for one another rather than splash out on fancy restaurants.

Asked what their typical date night looks like, the 'Dusk Till Dawn' hitmaker said: "We both cook, so we like to make meals for each other. I make chicken and sweet corn pie. She likes that."

Zayn also admits he enjoys having a girlfriend who knows about fashion, as although he claims Gigi doesn't "pick out" his outfits, she will tell him when something he's wearing looks good.

He told Us Weekly magazine: "She doesn't really pick out my outfits, but we do the normal thing between boyfriend and girlfriend where we're like, 'I like this,' or 'That looks nice on you.'"

Meanwhile, the 'Pillowtalk' singer recently revealed he's "super" happy with his life right now, and doesn't his want fans to worry about his health.

When asked if he was happy, healthy, and getting enough sleep, Zayn said: "I am, yeah. Super. I definitely am. I'm going to bed quite early at the minute. I've been working in the studio throughout the day and going to bed at a reasonable time, getting up at reasonable times. Eating all my meals. I've got a gym at the house, so I've starting doing a bit of training. My fans can rest assured everything is under control."