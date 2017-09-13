Alex Rodriguez reveals why his daughter stopped speaking to him

Alex Rodriguez's nine-year-old daughter stopped speaking to him "for a whole day" after he posted a video of her on Instagram.

The 42-year-old baseball legend - who has daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - has revealed his youngest child stopped talking to him after he posted a video of Ella being taught to sing Alessia Cara's 'Scars to Your Beautiful' by his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

Alex - who captioned the clip "Coach JL" - told Us Weekly magazine: "She didn't talk to me for a whole day because I posted that.

"But I reminded her she gave me the green light!"

This comes shortly after Jennifer's close pals revealed they see her romance with Alex "going the distance".

The high-profile duo started dating earlier this year and her friends are convinced there is "marriage potential" there.

A source recently said: "Those in J.Lo's inner circle see her relationship with A-Rod going the distance. They definitely see marriage potential here. J.Lo loves that they have so much in common.

"They're both parents and they're both successful in business. Their lives, while busy, really complement each other."

Jennifer has previously been open about her admiration for Alex, admitting the sports icon is a "caring and sweet" person.

She shared: "He's a beautiful person ... I think people are gonna really ... in the next year or two really get to see who this person really is, you know? He played baseball, he was so focused for so many years, he's one of the greatest of our time, but as a person, I think, you're gonna see who he really is.