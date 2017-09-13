Jennifer Lopez in a 'good relationship'

Jennifer Lopez is in a "good relationship" for the "first time ever".

The 48-year-old singer and actress is currently in a relationship with baseball shortstop Alex Rodriguez, and has praised her blossoming romance as "beautiful and different" to anything she's experienced before.

Jennifer - who has nine-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - said: "I'm in a good relationship. I feel like I can say that for the first time - I don't know - maybe ever. And not that I didn't have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I've been where I feel like we really make each other better. We complement each other, and there's really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So, there's a different selflessness in the love that's beautiful and different. And healthy!"

The 'Shades of Blue' actress - who also previously married to Chris Judd and Ojani Noa, and enjoyed relationships with rapper P. Diddy, actor Ben Affleck, and recently romanced Drake before finding love with Alex - feels as though she's in the "golden era" of her life right now, and is "shining brighter" than ever.

She said: "I feel that I am shining brighter than I ever have - that I'm better as a person, as a daughter, as a mother, as a friend, as a partner. I want to be better and I'm OK with all of it.

"I totally accept myself for all of those things. I'm not here to be perfect and I'm not here to be anything but my best, whatever that means for me."

And the 'On The Floor' hitmaker has learned not to dwell on the past.

She told Hola! USA magazine: "What's for you is for you, and everything else you have to kind of let it go. And learn from it and not fight it."