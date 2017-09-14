Seth Rogen relishes being name-checked by Nicki Minaj

Seth Rogen is thrilled to have been name-checked in a Nicki Minaj song.
The 35-year-old comedy actor took to Twitter after the New York-born rap star made reference to him in her verse for the new Fergie single 'You Already Know'.
Seth wrote on the micro-blogging website: "I got name dropped by @NICKIMINAJ in a song so I'M F***ING GOOD YA'LL. (sic)"
Seth is a long-time fan of hip-hop music and has previously parodied Kanye West's 'Bound 2' music video with the help of his Hollywood pal James Franco.
On the new track, Nicki raps: "I-I got these hoes scared to pass, I got that intercept flow/I made a movie like Seth Rog. (sic)"
And Nicki eventually replied to Seth's original tweet, telling the actor he is her "hero".
Nicki wrote: "I made a movie like SETH RO!!! #YouAlreadyKnow Go check out the video on VEVO now!!! cc: @Fergie Seth, you're my hero!!! (sic)"
Last month, meanwhile, Seth celebrated the 10th anniversary of his hit movie 'Superbad' by revealing some of the film's secrets.
At the start of a series of movie-related tweets, Seth wrote: "I'll answer some Superbad questions if anyone has any.
"Some Superbad trivia for its ten year anniversary. (sic)"
Then, Seth started to lift the lid on some of the lesser-known aspects of the movie, revealing that fellow comedian Danny Mcbride served as an extra in one particular scene.
Seth wrote: "Danny Mcbride is an extra in the background of the first party scene in Superbad.
"Evan Goldberg's brother Dave drew all the d**k drawings in Superbad.
"Almost all the names in Superbad are people we went to high school with and lots of the stuff in the movie really happened to us (sic)"
