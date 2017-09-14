Reese Witherspoon says her new TV show 'will be great'

Reese Witherspoon's new TV show with Jennifer Aniston is "going to be great".

The acclaimed actress is busily working on a brand new project with the 'Friends' star, but is trying to remain tight-lipped about their plans, simply revealing the show will be "based on morning talk show hosts".

She shared: "Jen and I are doing a show together based on morning talk show hosts, and ... yeah! It's going to be great. It's a really interesting world."

On the other hand, Reese admitted that another of her projects, 'Big Little Lies', may not return for a second season.

The HBO mini-series, which also featured the likes of Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley, has already proven to be a hit with TV critics.

But the blonde beauty has cast doubt on the show's long-term future.

During her appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', Reese explained: "I don't really have anything to say. We're talking about it ... We're only going to do it if we feel like it's as good as the first season. So we're just thinking about ideas."

The actress revealed that one potential problem with shooting another series is that the first season ended with all of the leading female characters becoming friends.

She said: "A lot of the fun and the humor was about that we weren't all friends. So we'd have to figure that out."

Meanwhile, Reese recently revealed she is determined to help remove the stigma surrounding ambitious women.